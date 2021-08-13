Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Editas Medicine (EDIT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT):

8/9/2021 – Editas Medicine was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Editas Medicine was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

8/9/2021 – Editas Medicine was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/5/2021 – Editas Medicine was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

7/7/2021 – Editas Medicine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

