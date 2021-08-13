Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vermilion Energy (VET)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET):

8/11/2021 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. "

8/4/2021 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/24/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$12.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VET traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 72,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,714. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

