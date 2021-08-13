Investors Buy Large Volume of 8X8 Call Options (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 19,052 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,354% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,310 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other news, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Insiders sold a total of 70,093 shares of company stock worth $1,837,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in 8X8 by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $58,486,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 8X8 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in 8X8 by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGHT stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.15. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.09.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. 8X8’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.