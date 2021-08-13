Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,426 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,140% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.97 on Friday. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $360,884.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,593 shares of company stock worth $2,739,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.