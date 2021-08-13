Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,701 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,571% compared to the typical daily volume of 401 put options.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 28,537.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 148,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 148,393 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,669.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.26.

EAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

