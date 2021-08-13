Investors Purchase Large Volume of The Chemours Call Options (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 11,933 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,552% compared to the average daily volume of 450 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NYSE:CC opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25. The Chemours has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,024. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $56,720,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 568,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after buying an additional 553,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Chemours by 90.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 746,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after buying an additional 354,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

