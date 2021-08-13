Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.48). Invitae posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.1% during the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 99.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 122,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 10.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 27.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 378,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVTA stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. 5,030,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,908. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49. Invitae has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

