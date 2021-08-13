ION Price Reaches $0.0443 on Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. ION has a total market capitalization of $608,278.49 and $8.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ION has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00037946 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.38 or 0.00288164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00036094 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,637,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,737,561 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

