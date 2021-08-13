IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Position Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.28% of IPG Photonics worth $31,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,856 shares of company stock worth $7,673,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $169.78 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.67.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.07.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

