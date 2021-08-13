iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) PT Lowered to $19.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

