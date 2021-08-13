iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.80.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.