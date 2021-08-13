IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce sales of $11.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $6.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $50.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.46 million to $50.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRIX. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRIX opened at $6.60 on Friday. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

