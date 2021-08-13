Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 398.06 ($5.20). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 372.62 ($4.87), with a volume of 430 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £705.20 million and a PE ratio of -42.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 384.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.85.

About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

