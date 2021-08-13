iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

