iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,826,000 after purchasing an additional 425,244 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,101,000 after purchasing an additional 68,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,891,000 after purchasing an additional 550,055 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,146,000 after purchasing an additional 419,716 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $146.24 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

