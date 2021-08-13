iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Lowered by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254,261 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,896,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,959. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $122.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

