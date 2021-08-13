iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 563,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 284,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,023. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98.

