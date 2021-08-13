iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 145,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. 3,662,069 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.