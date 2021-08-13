iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.86. 5,376,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75.

