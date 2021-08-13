iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Holdings Lowered by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,075 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,622,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period.

Shares of ITOT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.03. 603,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,778. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.37. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $102.15.

