iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,599,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,264. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

