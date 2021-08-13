iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 119.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,010 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.20% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 102,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $621,000. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 120,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 95,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,304. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16.

