iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.51 and last traded at $70.42. 11,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 19,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.58.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.