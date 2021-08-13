iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.56

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.56 and last traded at $87.53, with a volume of 3144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $2,247,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

