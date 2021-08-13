iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Lessened by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367,517 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 4.1% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,637.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 86,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,184,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $682,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. 5,989,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,131,018. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

