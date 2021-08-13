iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Up 475.0% in July

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.32% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBTD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. 1,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,509. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.