iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.41. 213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.03% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

