iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 11,430.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,592,319 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned 4.18% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $67,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 115,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.21. The stock had a trading volume of 127,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,122. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.70 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.