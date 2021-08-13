iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,081 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,048,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,523,486. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

