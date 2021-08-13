iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 436,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

