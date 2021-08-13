iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,450. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

