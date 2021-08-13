iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.26. The stock had a trading volume of 86,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.67. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.