iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after buying an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,815,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,621. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

