iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 19,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,705,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $414.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.30. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $290.44 and a 1 year high of $421.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.