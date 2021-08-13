iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Increased by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 410.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,531 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 169,997 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.60. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

