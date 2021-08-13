iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Stock Holdings Decreased by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $65.40. 27,765 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.30.

