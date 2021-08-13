iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Raised by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

SHV remained flat at $$110.47 on Friday. 854,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

