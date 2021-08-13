iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lessened by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 27.9% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $64,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.