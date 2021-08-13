iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $447.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $433.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.