iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 109,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $447.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $447.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

