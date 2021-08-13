iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

IVV traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.51. The stock had a trading volume of 114,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $447.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

