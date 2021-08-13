iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $446.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $447.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.