iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,489 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.39. 35,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,993. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

