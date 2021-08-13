iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,875. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $76.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.47.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

