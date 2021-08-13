iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Increased by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 9.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Amarillo National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $39,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 69,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.33. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

