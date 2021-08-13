iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Decreased by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,932,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,993,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,836,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,930,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,872,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.77. The company had a trading volume of 67,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.