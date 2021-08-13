iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 508.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,349 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.92. 22,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.55. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $141.81.

