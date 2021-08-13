iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Hits New 52-Week High at $188.47

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $188.47 and last traded at $188.43, with a volume of 342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

