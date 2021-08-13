iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,581. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $864.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.65.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $158,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,854 shares of company stock worth $1,158,800. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITOS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

