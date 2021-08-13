ITO Utility Token (IUT) Price Up 23.5% This Week

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One ITO Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a total market cap of $234,073.54 and approximately $12.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00138619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00155406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,539.94 or 0.99978384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00862157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network . The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ITO Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

